Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha appointed Assam University Chancellor

Silchar, Sept 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha as the Chancellor of Assam University for a period of five years. Raha has been appointed with effect from September 15 as per the provisions of Statute 1 of Assam University Act, 1989, according to a notice issued by its registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath on Wednesday.

69-year old Raha succeeds noted poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar. He will exercise the powers and functions as per the provisions of Act and statute of Assam University, the notice said.

The notification was issued following a letter received from the director of the department of higher education of the union ministry of education.

Raha, an alumni of Sainik School, Purulia, had served as the 21st Air chief from December 31, 2013 to December 31, 2016.

A chancellor is an honorary head of a university and represents it on various ceremonial and ambassadorial occasions.

The Chancellor of a central university is appointed by the President who is the visitor of the university.