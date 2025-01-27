Air Commodore Tapan Sharma takes over command of Air Force Station, Tambaram

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Air Commodore Tapan Sharma took over the command of Air Force Station Tambaram here on Monday.

Commissioned as a fighter pilot in the flying branch of IAF in December 1997, Air Commodore is a category A Qualified Flying Instructor, alumni of the National Defence Academy and Defence Staff Services College Wellington.

He has more than 2,500 hours of flying experience in various types of aircraft in IAF.

"In his career spanning 25 years, he has tenanted various appointments which includes command of two frontline fighter squadrons and Aircrew Examination Board," a defence release here said.

A ceremonial parade was held to mark the handing over of command. The event was conducted with 'full grace and military traditions' symbolising the seamless transition of leadership, the release said. PTI JSP KH