Air conditioning technician killed in cylinder explosion

Nagpur, June 7 (PTI) An air conditioning technician lost his life and his assistant sustained serious injuries when a refrigerant gas cylinder exploded in Wadi area here, city police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Gyaneshwar Tandewar (27), working as a mechanic with a reputed AC brand.

He and his assistant Sudhir Hadge were on their way to repair an AC unit, riding a scooter when the refrigerant gas cylinder they were carrying exploded, apparently due to the heat, said an official.

While Yogesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Sudhir is in critical condition.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is on. PTI COR KRK