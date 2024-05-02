Air coolers for tiger, bird enclosures in Tripura zoo to beat heatwave

Agartala, May 2 (PTI) With Tripura reeling under a severe heatwave over the past couple of weeks, seven air cooler machines have been installed in various animal enclosures in Sepahijala Zoo to provide comfort to the animals, including tigers, an official said on Thursday.

All the water tanks in the zoo were repaired and made operational much before the onset of heatwave.

"We knew there would be a long dry spell and heatwave during April. Accordingly, we procured seven air coolers and placed them in different enclosures to beat the heat. Two air coolers have been installed at the tiger enclosure, while three installed at the enclosures for exotic and sensitive birds", Zoo Director Biswajit Das told PTI.

In addition, two coolers have been kept at the veterinary hospital inside the zoo. The Sepahijala Zoo is situated 27 away km from the state capital.

"We are changing the water stored in tanks to ensure the supply of fresh water for the animals. Due to proactive measures, the animals at the zoo are fine amid the adverse climate condition," he said.

All animals, including the carnivores, are given cold drinking water mixed with ORS. The floors of the enclosures are being sprayed with water to keep the enclosures cool, the director said.

Watermelons are being given to herbivorous animals and birds hydrated, he said.

"Even as there is no adverse report regarding the health of the animals during the heatwave, the veterinary doctors are keeping a close watch on the animals round the clock," he added.