Air coolers, TVs, better meals: Delhi govt boosts services in elder, disability homes

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) From air coolers and water purifiers to upgraded washrooms and nutrition-focused meal plans, the Delhi government has taken steps to improve living conditions in its shelter homes, including Asha Kiran, under the Social Welfare Department.

The Delhi government runs shelter homes for the differently-abled and senior citizens.

An official from the department said that repair and installation work had been completed at the Asha Kiran in Rohini, including the renovation of the park and the provision of toys, sports kits and a television. The facility currently houses around 800 children with special needs.

"We have upgraded basic infrastructure such as air coolers, water purifiers, televisions, indoor games and sports kits. Parks and washrooms are also being renovated to ensure a more comfortable living space," the official told PTI.

Additionally, to provide relief to visitors during the summer, the department is also planning to install sheds in front of windows at all its offices where beneficiaries of a welfare scheme come to collect their pensions, he said.

"Earlier, there were no proper facilities for clean drinking water, and even water for daily use was a problem. We are now fixing all such issues by installing water purifiers and ensuring water supply in washrooms," the official added.

In a move to enhance nutrition at shelter homes, the department has introduced an age-appropriate, day-wise meal plan that includes items such as 'lassi' (a yoghurt-based drink) and buttermilk to help residents stay hydrated and healthy during the heat, he said.

"We want to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, gets nutritious and suitable meals, especially during summer," the official said.

To strengthen healthcare at the shelters, 24x7 medical services have been made available along with a system for monthly health check-ups for the elderly and individuals with mental or physical challenges, he mentioned.

"There are residents who may harm themselves due to their conditions. To safeguard their well-being, we have stationed dedicated medical teams round the clock," the official added.