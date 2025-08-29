Air Force chief stresses preparedness, synergy at EAC Commanders' Conference

Shillong, Aug 29 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday underscored the crucial role of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) in safeguarding India's northern and eastern frontiers and called for a unified approach to counter emerging security challenges.

"The Eastern Air Command is pivotal in securing our northern and eastern borders. We must remain vigilant and maintain the highest levels of preparedness to respond to any situation," Singh said while addressing the EAC Commanders' Conference in Shillong.

The annual conference is being held from August 27 to 30 at the EAC headquarters. Singh attended the deliberations on August 28 and 29, a Defence spokesperson said.

Emphasising jointness, Singh added, "Future threats demand seamless coordination and synergy with sister services to ensure effective operations across the region." On his arrival, the Chief of Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of EAC, and accorded a guard of honour. He later interacted with commanders and senior officers of the command.

The IAF chief also presented trophies to Air Force stations excelling in operations, maintenance and administration.

As part of his visit, Singh interacted with students of Air Force School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and UMEED Vidya Kiran School in Upper Shillong on Friday. PTI JOP RG