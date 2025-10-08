Air Force made nation proud with its strength, readiness to face every challenge: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day, and said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge.

In a post on X, she also said that the country's air warriors "protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions".

Air Force Day day is observed on October 8 to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors.

"Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions.

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," the President said.