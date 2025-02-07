Air Force personnel dies in Agra as parachute fails to open

Agra (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) An Air Force warrant officer lost his life during a parachute training exercise in Agra on Friday, police said.

Twelve trainee jumpers, including Warrant Officer Manjunath, jumped from an Air Force aircraft at 8:30 am.

While 11 jumpers landed safely, Warrant Officer Manjunath's parachute failed to open and he subsequently fell into a wheat field, according to information given to local police by Wing Commander Rohit Dahiya.

The fellow air force personnel rushed Manjunath to the Air Force Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Warrant Officer Manjunath, a resident of Karnataka, was stationed at the Agra Air Force base, the officials said.

Malpura police station Inspector Pramod Sharma confirmed that necessary legal procedures, including the preparation of a panchnama and a post-mortem examination, have been done. PTI COR CDN AS NSD NSD