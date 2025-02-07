Air Force personnel dies in parachute accident in UP's Agra

Agra (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) An Air Force warrant officer lost his life during a parachute training exercise in Agra on Friday, police said.

Wing Commander Rohit Dahiya and 12 trainee jumpers, including Warrant Officer Manjunath, jumped from an Air Force aircraft at 8:30 am.

While 11 jumpers landed safely, Warrant Officer Manjunath's parachute failed to open and he subsequently fell into a wheat field.

The fellow air force personnel immediately responded to the incident and rushed him to the Air Force Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Warrant Officer Manjunath, a resident of Karnataka, was stationed at the Agra Air Force base, the officials said.

Malpura police station Inspector Pramod Sharma confirmed that necessary legal procedures, including the preparation of a panchnama and a post-mortem examination, have been conducted. PTI COR CDN AS AS