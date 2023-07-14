Air Force pilot from Maharashtra part of Bastille Day parade flypast witnessed by PM Modi

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Squadron Leader Sushil Shinde was part of the Indian Air Force team of Rafale fighter jets that zoomed across the Paris skyline in a flypast during the Bastille Day Parade, witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 7,000 km away, in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, his 56-year-old father Shankar Shinde, a former state transport employee, watched the flypast on TV with pride and admiration as his 34-year-old son became part of this momentous occasion.

Sushil, whose family hails from Purna in Parbhani district, is an alumnus of Sainik School Satara and like many of his classmates, dreamed of becoming a pilot. His sister is also an IAF officer.

This was not the first France outing for Sushil as he has been to the European country on a couple of occasions earlier too, in connection with the delivery of the Rafale aircraft from France to India, an IAF officer said.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day official visit, joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the guest of honour on Friday.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

An Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force joined the flypast along with French jets. PTI VT VT