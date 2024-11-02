Air Force team which led rescue efforts in Wayanad felicitated by TIAL

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has felicitated the Indian Air Force team which led the rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district.

The 19-member Air Force team, including two pilots, were honoured at the international airport here by TIAL on November 1 as part of the Kerala State's 68th Formation Day celebrations, a Defence release said.

The team was presented with mementos by the Chief Airport Officer, Rahul Batkodi, the release said.

The Air Force team shared their personal experiences at Wayanad and said that the rescue operation was "unprecedented and extremely challenging", according to the release. PTI HMP HMP KH