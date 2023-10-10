Air Force's vision for centenary decade is to keep pace with tech development: IAF chief

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's vision for its centenary decade is to keep pace with technology development and work towards increasing its operational capabilities, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He was speaking at India Defence Conclave 2023 hosted by Bharat Shakti in Delhi, held days after the 91st anniversary of the IAF.

"As we march into our centenary decade, I think it is apt for me to put forth what is the vision for the Indian Air Force in the next 10 years or so," the IAF chief said.

"Very clearly, our new doctrine has articulated the vision of the air force to be an agile and adaptable air force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests," he said.

Advertisment

The vision of the Air Force hinges on four pillars, firstly capability development, technology assimilation, HR management and training, and of course, jointness and integration, he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari outlined the vision of the IAF in a PowerPoint presentation titled 'IAF's Vision for the Centenary Decade'.

"As technology takes small steps, we also need to act and match up as to how best it can enhance our operational capabilities," he said.

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932. In view of its professional efficiency and achievements during World War II, the force was bestowed with the prefix "Royal" in March 1945. So, it became the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF).

In 1950, the IAF dropped its "Royal" prefix and amended the ensign as India became a Republic. PTI KND CK