Air hostess alleges sexual assault at Medanta hospital in Gurugram

New Delhi: A 46-year-old air hostess has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by hospital staff at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram while on ventilator support.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on April 6, came to light after the woman’s discharge on April 13, when she informed her husband, who subsequently contacted the authorities. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Sadar Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the FIR, the air hostess, a resident of Bengal, was in Gurugram for a training workshop with a major airline when she suffered a near-drowning incident in a hotel swimming pool.

Initially admitted to a private hospital, she was transferred to Medanta Hospital on April 5 for emergency treatment due to her deteriorating condition. The alleged assault took place the following day, April 6, when the woman was in a semi-conscious state and on ventilator support in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The complaint further alleges that two nurses were present in the room during the incident but failed to intervene.

Gurugram Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The footage of the CCTV cameras of the hospital is being scrutinized by the police team,” a senior police officer said. “The police team will soon identify the accused and arrest him as per the rules in the case. The case is under investigation.”

The victim’s statement has already been recorded before a magistrate, and authorities are also reviewing the hospital’s duty charts to identify the staff on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

In response to the allegations, Medanta Hospital issued an official statement on Wednesday, denying any substantiated claims of wrongdoing at this stage.

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities,” the statement, signed by Dr. Sanjay Dureja of Medanta’s administration, read. “At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police. We remain committed to supporting the process of investigation.”