Air India, AI Express offer free rescheduling of tickets for armed forces personnel

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Air India and Air India Express have offered free rescheduling of tickets or full refunds on cancellations for armed forces personnel who have bookings with the airlines.

The announcement came against the backdrop of India's armed forces destroying nine terrorist infrastructures, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike early on Wednesday.

"In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments," Air India said in a post on X on Wednesday.

A similar post was also shared by Air India Express.