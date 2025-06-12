Air India crash: Three Ahmedabad-bound flights cancelled

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) Three Ahmedabad-bound flights from here were cancelled on Thursday following a plane crash in the Gujarat city, officials at the city airport said.

All three flights were operated by a private carrier.

One of the flights was proceeding towards Ahmedabad and later returned following the incident which led to a closure of the Ahmedabad airport, they added.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Many people were feared killed. PTI CORR SA KH