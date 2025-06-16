Air India discontinues full-service carrier at Imphal, low-cost subsidiary to continue ops

Imphal, Jun 16 (PTI) Air India has discontinued the operation of its full-service carrier at the Imphal International Airport from June 15, but the airline's low-cost subsidiary AI Express will continue services here, AAI officials said on Monday. The decision was part of the airline's "long-standing and pre-planned" strategy, they said.

"It is part of a long-standing, pre-planned strategic decision by the airline, and is in no way related to any recent incident," one of the airport officials said.

"The move is part of a broader strategic realignment by the Tata Group, which owns the airline. Air India Express, the group's low-cost subsidiary, will continue its operations at Imphal, signalling a shift in service model but ensuring continued air connectivity," said another official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) here.

The Air India authorities could not be contacted for comment.

Air India has a cherished history in the region, connecting Imphal to major cities across the country, the officials added.