Air India engineer falls to death while repairing plane at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 56-year-old engineer of Air India died after he slipped and fell off the radome of an aircraft while repairing it, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred Monday midnight, they said.

Ram Prakash Singh, senior superintendent service engineer, was on duty on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.

"While servicing a plane at T-3 of the airport, he slipped and fell on the ground and sustained head injuries," an officer said.

"The Air India staff took him to Medanta hospital and thereafter to Manipal Hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said, further investigation was underway. PTI ALK ALK NSD NSD