Air India Express adds Agartala to its network as its 46th destination

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) Air India Express on Thursday announced the expansion of its network to Tripura with daily flights from Agartala to Kolkata, Guwahati and Delhi.

The airline, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, announced daily direct flights between Agartala to Kolkata, Agartala to Guwahati and Agartala to Delhi via Guwahati.

The operations on these routes will commence on September 1, the airline said in a statement.

"This new route will connect Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati to Agartala; and provide convenient connections to nine domestic destinations via Kolkata and Guwahati on the combined AIX and AI networks," it said.

"The flights are now open for booking on the airline's mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels," it said.

According to the statement, the airline's daily direct flight from Kolkata-Agartala will take off at 7.50 am and reach Agartala at 8.50 am. The return flight to Kolkata will leave from Agartala at 9.20 am and land here at 10.25 am.

The Guwahati-Agartala flight will take off at 10.20 am and reach Agartala at 11.20 am daily, while the return flight will leave from Agartala at 11.50 am and reach Guwahati at 12.45 pm.

Similarly, the flights between Delhi and Agartala via Guwahati will leave from Delhi at 7.20 am and reach Agartala at 11.20 am. The return flight will leave from Agartala at 11.50 am and reach Delhi at 4.05 pm.

Commenting on the launch, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "We are delighted to announce Agartala in Tripura as our 46th destination, further expanding our footprint in the Northeast after Guwahati, Bagdogra, and Imphal, enhancing our national network." "This strategic addition underscores our commitment to connecting tier 2 and 3 cities of India and promoting economic growth, trade, and tourism across the country. Aligned with our core value proposition of 'Fly As You Are,' we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience distinguished by our signature Indian hospitality." Singh said.

With this expansion, Air India Express now connects Agartala to two direct destinations and eight one-stop destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Chennai, via 14 weekly departures, the airline’s statement said.

From Kolkata, Air India Express has 124 weekly departures, connecting 12 direct destinations like Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Chennai, Surat, and Varanasi. The airline also connects Kolkata to 22 one-stop destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Doha, Dubai, Lucknow, Kuwait, Thiruvananthapuram, Gwalior, among others.

Similarly, the airline operates 77 weekly flights from Guwahati, connecting it to eight direct destinations: Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Additionally, the airline offers one-stop itineraries from Guwahati to 20 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Goa, Gwalior, Kozhikode, and Pune, among others, and to four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Singapore, and Sharjah. PTI SBN RG