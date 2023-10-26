Air India Express collaborates with Padmarajan Trust, announces literary awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Tata Group-owned Air India Express has partnered with the Padmarajan Trust, named after renowned filmmaker and writer P Padmarajan, to launch literary awards for Malayalam novels.

This unique collaboration, a first in the airline industry, aims to promote Malayalam literature, a statement said here on Thursday.

The awards, known as the "Air India Express Tales of India Award," will recognise the debut novel of a promising writer.

This initiative is in line with the airline's commitment to acknowledge and support the first major work of talented authors, it said.

The inaugural recipient of this honour is K N Prasanth, for his debut novel 'Ponam,' selected by a distinguished jury chaired by writer Sara Joseph.

Additionally, the Padmarajan Trust will present awards to other outstanding individuals in the field, including M Mukundan (best novel), Lijo Jose Pellissery (best director), VJ James (best short story), and Shruti Saranyam (screenplay).

In an effort to nurture young talent in Kerala, Air India Express will also host workshops for aspiring filmmakers and writers in partnership with the Padmarajan Trust, the statement said.

This initiative reflects the airline's dedication to supporting and fostering emerging talent in the region, it added.