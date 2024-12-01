Air India Express commences daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair)

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Air India Express on Sunday launched daily flights from Kolkata to Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), as a part of network expansion in the region, the airline said in a statement.

The inaugural Kolkata-Sri Vijaya Puram flight took off at 5.40 am, offering travellers a well-timed direct flight to the scenic Andaman Islands.

Starting December 15, the airline will introduce an additional daily flight on this route, offering twice-daily connectivity between the city of joy and the tropical paradise, the statement said.

The inaugural flight celebrations at Kolkata airport included decorated check-in counters, sweet distributions, and the ceremonial presentation of boarding passes to the first guests.

"Exciting news! Air India Express (IX) has launched daily flights from Kolkata to Port Blair, with the inaugural flight taking off today at 05:40 hrs, carrying 175 passengers. #AirIndiaExpress #KolkataToPortBlair #NewRoute," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) of Kolkata airport posted on X.

"#AAI wishes all the best to Air India Express on this milestone. As the key enabler of aviation infrastructure, Airports Authority of India is proud to support the seamless operation of this new route, ensuring world-class facilities, safety, and efficiency at airports. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and promoting regional growth in the aviation sector," it said.

Kolkata holds significant importance for Air India Express, as the airline continues to strengthen its presence in the region, the airline’s statement said, adding, that it has increased its services from Kolkata and Bagdogra by 37 per cent this winter season, offering over 230 weekly flights from these two cities. PTI SBN RG