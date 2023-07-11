Air India Express flight delayed by 13 hours at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) An Air India Express flight to Dubai which could not take off from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday due to a technical snag, finally departed on Tuesday afternoon, airport sources said.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 161 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship.

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, which finally took off at 12.20 PM on Tuesday.

Of the passengers, seven people departed in other flights owing to the delay, sources said.

The passengers reportedly took the airport officials to task for the inordinate delay in the departure of the flight. PTI MVG MVG KH