Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, Airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.