Air India Express inaugurates its maiden international flight from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Air India Express continued its network expansion, connecting Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi with its first direct international service from India's IT capital on Tuesday, officials said.

With over 200 weekly flights, Bengaluru is the largest station for Air India Express, they said.

In a statement, the airline said, "With the launch of the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight, guests from cities such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam now have the option to connect conveniently to Abu Dhabi through one-stop itineraries via Bengaluru." Air India Express operates direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli and connects 17 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi via convenient one-stop itineraries, it added. PTI AMP SS