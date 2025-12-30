Air India Express pilot accused of hitting passenger arrested

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

"In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected," the officer said in a statement.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19. PTI BM SLB VN VN