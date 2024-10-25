Air India Express to operate Kolkata-Port Blair double daily flights from Dec 1

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced commencement of direct flights from Port Blair to Kolkata.

The double daily flights to and fro Kolkata will commence on December 1, it said, adding that bookings are now open on the airline’s website, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

The first flight from Port Blair to Kolkata will take off at 8.35am and reach Kolkata at 10.45am. The second flight will leave Port Blair at 12.20pm and reach Kolkata at 2.35pm.

On the other hand, the first flight from Kolkata to Port Blair will take off at 5.40am and reach Port Blair at 7.50 am. The second one will start at 9.20am and reach at 11.40am, the airline statement said.

Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair, will be the airline’s 47th destination.

Air India Express also announced direct flights from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar, and between Port Blair and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the introduction of these new additions, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our domestic network to Jammu and the Andaman Islands this holiday season. AIX continues to scale up its presence in the domestic India market, on the back of a rapidly growing fleet.” “We have recently added stations and capacity in the north-east and south, and now offer a compelling pan-India domestic product, besides our large, short haul international, living up to our mission of being new India's Smart Connector,” the statement quoted Singh as saying. PTI SBN NN