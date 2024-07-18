National International

Air India flight for US makes emergency landing in Russia, again

Shailesh Khanduri
New Delhi: Air India flight AI-183, a Boeing 777-200LR with registration VT-ALG, en route from Delhi to San Francisco, made an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue. 

The aircraft landed safely, said Air India adding that it is working with local authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers while determining the next course of action.

This is the second time in 13 months that an Air India flight has been diverted to Russia for technical reasons.

