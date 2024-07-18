Air India flight for US makes emergency landing in Russia, again

New Delhi: Air India flight AI-183, a Boeing 777-200LR with registration VT-ALG, en route from Delhi to San Francisco, made an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely, said Air India adding that it is working with local authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers while determining the next course of action.

Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason. The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we… — Air India (@airindia) July 18, 2024

This is the second time in 13 months that an Air India flight has been diverted to Russia for technical reasons.