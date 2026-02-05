Air India flight from Mumbai 'aborts' landing in Jaipur, touches down safely on second attempt

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted its landing at the Jaipur International Airport on Thursday after an unstable approach forced its pilot to take off again immediately after touching the runway, sources said.

The aircraft remained airborne for about 10 to 11 minutes before making a second landing attempt. The flight landed safely, according to airport officials.

According to airport sources, the pilot of the Air India flight AI-2781 experienced an unstable approach during during the initial descent. Following standard safety protocols, the pilot decided to perform a "go-around".

The manoeuvre caused brief anxiety among passengers before the plane returned for its final approach.

The aircraft remained airborne while circling the airfield to prepare for the subsequent approach.

The flight later touched down without further incident and all passengers are safe, the airport officials said. PTI SDA AKY