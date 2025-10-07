Air India flight gets suspected bird hit

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Suspected bird strike on Tuesday caused an "impact" on the engine blade of an Air India flight being operated between Chennai and Colombo and work is on to ascertain the exact cause of the damage, officials said.

The crew of the Air India flight bound to Colombo from Chennai reported a suspected bird strike. On its landing in the Sri Lankan capital, engineers found no damage and green signalled the aircraft's return journey to Chennai. Engineers here examined the engine again and found an "impact," Air India authorities clarified.

"The flight crew of AI 273 operating from Chennai to Colombo reported a suspected bird strike. After landing at Colombo, the engineers who inspected the aircraft found no damage, and the aircraft was cleared for operation," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

"The same aircraft operated flight AI 274 from Colombo to Chennai as per schedule. Upon routine post-flight checks at Chennai, the engineers observed an impact on an engine blade. Consequently, the aircraft has been grounded for further inspections and to ascertain the cause of the damage," the statement said.

Following this, the aircraft was grounded. Air India engineers carried out extensive checks, its further trip to Colombo was cancelled, and an alternative aircraft was arranged for passengers, officials said. PTI CORR VIJ VIJ ADB