Air India flight makes emergency landing after engine shuts off midair

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) A Delhi bound Air India flight made an emergency landing after one of its engines shuts off midair, sources in the airport said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

It returned an hour later after circling over Bengaluru city for some time, the sources added.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," another source told PTI.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe. PTI GMS ADB