Air India flight returns mid-air due to clogged lavatories, video surfaces

New Delhi: The video of Tata Group-owned Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi has gone viral, with passengers waiting in line mid-air, complaining to staff about 'clogged lavatories'.

❗️✈️🇮🇳 - An Air India flight (Flight 126) from India to Chicago, Illinois, was forced to turn back over Greenland on March 5, 2025, during a 10-hour journey after 11 of its 12 bathrooms became clogged with feces, leaving around 300 passengers, mostly Indian, stranded on a plane… pic.twitter.com/w51IzAN77j — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 9, 2025

The Air India flight (AI126) from India to Chicago, Illinois, was forced to turn back over Greenland on March 5, 2025.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours, according to information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

During a 10-hour journey, 11 of its 12 bathrooms became clogged with feces, leaving around 300 passengers, mostly Indian, stranded on a plane with only one functional toilet in business class.

The issue arose from passengers flushing unauthorized items, a common cause of airplane bathroom clogs. Even a few blocked toilets can prompt a return landing due to limited facilities.

When reached out for comments, an Air India spokesperson said AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on March 6 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue.

"Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted for by them.

The Tata Group's takeover of Air India in 2022, after nearly seven decades of government ownership, raised expectations for a turnaround of the struggling airline, but the recent toilet crisis on Flight 126 highlights ongoing operational failures.