Air India pilot dies by suicide, boyfriend held for abetment

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old female pilot of Air India hanged herself with a data cable at her rented flat in Mumbai following which police arrested her boyfriend on charges of abetment, an official said on Wednesday.

Srishti Tuli, who lived at the Kanakia Rain Forest building in the Marol area, died by suicide in the early hours of Monday.

Police took her boyfriend Aditya Pandit (27) into custody on Tuesday after one of Tuli’s relatives accused him of harassing and abusing her and forcing her to stop eating non-vegetarian food, the official citing the FIR.

According to the official from Powai police station, Tuli was from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Mumbai for work since June last year. She and Pandit had met while pursuing a commercial pilot course in Delhi two years ago and got into a relationship.

The suicide came to light after Pandit started his journey to Delhi by car. During the drive, Tuli called Pandit saying she would end her life. Pandit rushed to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from inside, the official said.

He then got the door opened with the help of a key maker and found Tuli hanging with a data cable. She was taken to the SevenHills Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found in the house, the official said.

Tuli’s uncle later approached the police alleging that Pandit would harass her often and even humiliate her in public. Besides, he had also pressured her to change her food habits, claimed the relative, the official said.

Based on the uncle’s complaint, Pandit was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit section 108 (abetment of suicide). He was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody for four days, the official added. PTI ZA NR