Air India plane crash: Congress expresses shock, grief over tragedy

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the tragedy that struck an Air India flight from Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, and said that party workers have been directed to assist in rescue and relief measures.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he is shocked at the plane crash tragedy and that it is heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. He also expressed condolences to families of those who died in the crash and urged party workers to provide all support to the victims and their loved ones.

"Absolutely shocked to know about the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where several passengers and crew members were on board.

"It’s heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals. Our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers with the families of the passengers, pilot and the crew," he said in a post on X.

"I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all assistance and support to the victims and their loved ones," he added.

"The Indian National Congress is shocked by the devastating tragedy that overtook AI-171 minutes after its takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. While full details are awaited, local Congress workers have already been directed to assist in rescue, relief, and other efforts," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Our prayers continue for the passengers and the crew. It is a moment of utmost grief," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you."

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) could be seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

The aircraft carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 pm.

Airport operations in the city were temporarily suspended.

According to Air India, the ill-fated Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on board.