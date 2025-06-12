Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad 'very heart-breaking': Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday expressed shock over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight near the Ahmedabad airport and termed the tragedy as "very heart-breaking".

He extended condolences to the affected families, an official statement said here.

"May God give the families strength and courage in this hour of grief," the CM said.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. PTI TKP RSY