Air India plane crash: Mehbooba Mufti expresses deep sorrow, demands probe

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) People''s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad and demanded a thorough probe into the incident to fix responsibility.

Mufti made these remarks after addressing a one-day party convention at the Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district.

"I want to express my deep sorrow over the incident that occurred today in Ahmedabad," the PDP chief told reporters.

She further said, "We hope the government will conduct a proper investigation and that responsibility is fixed, wherever it lies. Whoever is responsible for this incident should be held accountable and brought to justice." The plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared. PTI AB AMJ AMJ AMJ