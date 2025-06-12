Air India plane crash: National Burns Center keeps beds ready for injured

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The National Burns Center, a specialized center for the treatment of burn-related injuries in Navi Mumbai, has kept 20 beds ready in view of the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, a senior official said.

"Considering the seriousness of the Ahmedabad-London flight crash incident, we have kept 20 beds ready on our own," said Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director and secretary of the Indian Burns Research Society.

"We have yet to receive any request about keeping beds ready," he said, adding the center can prepare another 20 beds within an hour's notice.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has a 50-bed burns ward, he said. PTI DC KRK