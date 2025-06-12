Air India plane crash: Union minister Paatil urges BJP workers to join relief efforts

New Delhi: Gujarat BJP president and Union minister C R Paatil on Thursday urged all party workers to participate in relief efforts and extend every possible help to the families affected by the Air India plane crash.

Flight AI 171, which was traveling from Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick), crashed shortly after takeoff near the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday.

Paatil said in a post, "I am deeply saddened by this tragedy. I appeal to all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the relief work and provide all possible assistance to the affected families. I pray that God gives all the bereaved families the strength to bear this difficult situation and that the injured recover very quickly."

અમદાવાદમાં એર ઇન્ડિયાનું પેસેન્જર વિમાન ક્રેશ થઇ જવાની ઘટના ખૂબ દુખદ છે. આ દુર્ઘટનાથી ખૂબ વ્યથિત છું !



ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનાં તમામ કાર્યકર્તાશ્રીઓને રાહત કાર્યમાં જોડાવા અને સૌ પીડીત પરિવારોને શક્ય એટલી તમામ સહાય કરવા અપીલ કરું છું.



સૌ શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારજનોને આ કપરી પરિસ્થિતિ સહન…

Health Minister J. P. Nadda also mentioned that he spoke with Paatil to gather information on health facilities and the ongoing relief efforts.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there were 232 passengers and 10 crew members on board the Air India plane that crashed into a residential area near the Ahmedabad airport.