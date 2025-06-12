Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashes in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

New Delhi: An Air India plane carrying 242 passengers onboard in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, confirms the state police control room.

The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

"A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was," said Ahmedabad police commissioner, GS Malik.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.