Air India staffer’s murder: Shooter arrested after encounter

Noida, 23 Jan (PTI) A wanted shooter involved in the murder of a crew member of Air India last year in Greater Noida was arrested after an encounter on Thursday, police said.

The murder of Suraj Maan was allegedly committed in January, 2024 by two men in the backdrop of a gang war between two jailed gangsters Pravesh Mann and Kapil Maan. Suraj was the brother of Parvesh Maan.

Sikandar alias Satendra, was wanted in the case and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Mishra said that on Thursday evening, vehicles were being checked at the Shashi Chowk cut on Dadri Road under Sector 39 police station and during this time a person was seen coming on a motorcycle without a number plate.

The police signaled this person to stop, but he did not stop and then the police chased him, he said.

"When the criminal found himself surrounded in the jungles of Sector-42, he started firing at the police team. In retaliation, the criminal was injured by a bullet and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment," Mishra said.

A pistol, a cartridge and the motorcycle were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that a motorcycle theft case has been registered against Sikandar in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram police station.

Mishra said that on the afternoon of January 19, 2024, Sikandar, along with fellow shooters Kuldeep alias Kallu and Abdul Qadir, shot and killed Suraj Maan.

According to officials, earlier 11 accused had been arrested in this case, but as Sikandar was absconding, police officials had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

He said that earlier the police had arrested two shooters. PTI COR NB NB