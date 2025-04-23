Air India to operate two additional flights from Srinagar on Wednesday

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23," Air India said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives.

According to Shinde's office, he has requested Naidu to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai.

In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest, Shinde office said.

On Wednesday, Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors," the airline said. PTI RAM NB NB