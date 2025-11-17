Air India to resume Delhi-Shanghai flights from Feb 1, 2026

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Air India will resume flights between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026, marking the resumption of the airline's direct services to mainland China after nearly six years.

The now Tata Group-owned airline had stopped services to Shanghai in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and at that time, the loss-making carrier was owned by the government.

While making the announcement on Monday about the resumption of Delhi-Shanghai (PVG) flights from February 1 next year, Air India also said it plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Air India will operate flights four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai with its Boeing 787-8 aircraft that will have 18 business and 238 economy class seats. Shanghai will be the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, the airline said in a release.

"The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000," the release said.

Direct flights between India and China resumed on October 26. The services were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

After the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26 and started services from the national capital to Guangzhou on November 10. China Eastern Airlines, on November 9, commenced direct Delhi-Shanghai flights. PTI RAM MR