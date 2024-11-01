Air Marshal Arora takes charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora, who has held key command and staff appointments in his illustrious career spanning over 35 years, took over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

After assuming charge at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) here, the Air Marshal laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in honour of the armed forces personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Air Marshal Arora was commissioned in the aeronautical engineering stream of the IAF in August 1986, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He is a graduate of the Air Force Technical College; Air Command and Staff College, the US, and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

Advertisment

An electronics and communication engineer by qualification, he is also an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur and has a doctorate degree in management from the University of Pune.

He has held key command and staff appointments in his illustrious career of 38 years. He was the Director General (Aircraft) before assuming charge as Air Officer-in-charge Maintenance.

The officer was awarded with Vishisht Seva medal in 2018 and the Ati Vishisht Seva medal in 2024 for his distinguished service, the statement said. PTI KND ARI