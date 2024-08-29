Air Marshal Denzil Keelor: Fighter pilot who shot down Pak Sabre in 1965 war

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (retd), a decorated IAF officer and 1965 Indo-Pak war hero, will perhaps be best remembered for shooting down a Sabre aircraft of the adversary in the war.

The 90-year-old veteran who earned a Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1965 war died on Wednesday in Gurugram, people close to his family said.

Born in Lucknow in December 1933, he and Trevor Keelor came to be known as fighter pilot brothers, and gained legendary status.

Trevor Keelor was the first IAF pilot to score an air kill in Independent India. He also shot down a Sabre aircraft in the 1965 war.

Denzil Keelor took part also in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to creation of Bangladesh.

"He shot down a Sabre aircraft of the Pakistani forces during the 1965 war. He and his brother are heroes of the IAF," a senior officer said.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in May 1954, Denzil Keelor also earned a Kirti Chakra for his daredevilry in 1978 (as a Group Captain) during two aircraft emergency situations, according to his profile published on the official website of the gallantry awards.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

His Kirti Chakra citation reads, "Group Captain Denzil Keelor VrC (4805) F(P) was posted in August 1975 to a prestigious unit which evolves tactics and imparts combat training. The nature of flying in the unit is intense and difficult, imposing a high degree of physical and mental stress on the flyers." In March 1978, while Group Captain Keelor was flying a Type 77 aircraft at high altitude, the canopy flew off and exposed him to explosive decompression and severe wind blast, it says.

The incident left him with injury to his eyes, an ear drum, and left arm, which made it difficult for him to control the aircraft.

"Though he was fully justified in abandoning the aircraft at that stage, he used his skill and experience to the limit to recover the aircraft. Under very adverse conditions, without being able to look out sufficiently due to wind blast, and with unimpaired vision from only one eye, Group Captain Keelor brought the aircraft back to base and executed a safe emergency landing," it says.

By his flying skill, determination, presence of mind and courage, at considerable personal risk, he was able to save a valuable aircraft.

Again, in May 1978, during a live air-to-air sortie, a 23 mm high explosive shell burst as it left the gun muzzle. Shrapnel damaged the aircraft and caused total electrical failure and a serious throttle restriction, the citation read.

"The cone extended fully and the associated engine rumbling and surge gave every indication of engine bearing failure. Without electric instruments and radio telephony, Group Captain Keelor had no way of either knowing what had happened or of asking for assistance. He assumed that the engine bearing had failed and decided to attempt an emergency recovery," it says.

Keelor returned to the airfield, set up a flame out pattern and executed a safe landing.

"The throttle was stuck at 60 per cent revolutions per minute and in spite of this he was able to stop the aircraft without damage. His outstanding and skilful handling of these two serious emergencies saved two valuable aircraft.

"Group Captain Denzil Keelor thus displayed conspicuous courage, exemplary professional skill and devotion to duty in electing to recover the aircraft even at peril of his life," it adds.