Air Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishna Kapoor meets U'khand CM

Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command Air Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishna Kapoor on Friday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

During the meeting at the chief minister's residence here, the officer proposed that the load capacity of bridges to be built in the state should be at least 24 tonnes so that heavy vehicles of the Indian Air Force and the Army can move easily, according to a statement.

During this, talks were also held on matters related to the hand over of the Pithoragarh airfield to the Indian Air Force, it said. PTI DPT NB ANB ANB