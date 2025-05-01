Air Marshal Tejinder Singh assumes command of IAF training command

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Thursday assumed command of Training Command of Indian Air Force.

On taking over, he inspected a ceremonial guard of honour at headquarters training command and paid homage at the war memorial there, the Defence PRO office here said in a post on 'X'.

Commissioned in Jun 1987, Singh has over 4,500 hours of flying. He has commanded a fighter squadron, a radar station, a major fighter base and was Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir.

He has held important appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff Ops (Offensive), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Ops (Strategy) and Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command .

Previously, he was the Deputy Chief of Air Staff at Air Headquarters. PTI KSU ROH