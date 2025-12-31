Air Marshal Tiwari retires as VCAS after four decades of service

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who has over 3,600 hours of flying experience on various aircraft and held diverse command appointments, retired on Wednesday as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) after four decades of illustrious service to the nation.

In 2025, he was decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for distinguished service in operations.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC), is expected to be the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff, sources said.

Air Marshal Tiwari retired as VCAS on December 31, on "superannuation from the Indian Air Force (IAF), after completion of four decades of illustrious service to the nation," the defence ministry said.

He had taken charge as the IAF's Vice Chief of the Air Staff on May 2, 2025.

The air officer was commissioned on June 7, 1986, as a flying pilot in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. With over 3,600 hours of flying experience on various types of aircraft, the air officer has held diverse staff and command appointments, it said in a statement.

"In addition to being a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, the air marshal is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, US," the ministry said.

During his eminent career in uniform, he served as the Directing Staff at the IAF Test Pilots' School and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, officials said.

"His extensive field experience encompassed operational testing of various weapons and systems, which included operationalising the 'Litening' Laser Designation Pod during the Kargil Operations in the year 1999," the statement said.

He was closely involved in various stages of flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, the ministry said.

The air officer served as air attache in Paris during 2013-2016.

"During his career in the IAF, he held positions of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ (VB) and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at South Western Air Command," the ministry said.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Air Marshal Tiwari has been awarded the Param Vishishth Sewa Medal (2025), Ati Vishishth Sewa Medal (2022) and Vayusena Medal (2008), it said.

He completed his schooling at Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun before joining the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasala. He had passed out from the NDA in June 1985 with the President's Gold Medal, the defence ministry had earlier said. PTI KND RT RT RT