Air pollution case: SC asks Centre to provide accommodation to CAQM officials

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to provide accommodation to the officials Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the submission of senior advocate and amicus curiae Aparajita Singh, who said the chairperson and the members of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) were finding it very difficult to get proper residential accommodation in the capital.

"We are conscious that a lot of government officials find it difficult to find accommodation in Delhi. We issue direction to the Union of India to provide suitable accommodation to the officers of CAQM within three months," the bench said.

The commission was constituted through the CAQM Act, 2021, which came into force the same year on April 13.

The air quality monitoring body is tasked with better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index and related matters in NCR and adjoining areas.

It is empowered to take measures, issue directions and examine complaints to protect and improve the air quality in the region. PTI PKS PKS AMK AMK