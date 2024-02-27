Air pollution: Centre withdraws all GRAP measures from Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI The Centre on Tuesday decided to withdraw all measures prescribed under its air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR in view of sustained improvements in air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and overseeing their implementation, said its subcommittee made this decision during a meeting convened to review the air pollution situation.

It noted that the overall air quality in Delhi has consistently remained below the 200 mark (moderate category) for the past few days, with the 24-hour average air quality index standing at 159 on Tuesday.

Forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index also indicate that Delhi's overall AQI will remain in the 'moderate' category in the coming days.

Considering this positive trend in Delhi's overall AQI, the GRAP Sub-Committee unanimously decided to withdraw Stage-I of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, the Commission said.

However, the Commission directed all agencies concerned in the Delhi-NCR region to ensure earnest compliance with its statutory directions, advisories, and orders.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

It categorizes actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450). PTI GVS CK