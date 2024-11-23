Air pollution in Delhi aggravating respiratory ailments: Doctors

New Delhi: Bad air in Delhi has aggravated respiratory ailments, especially for patients with pre-existing lung diseases, doctors say.

Advertisment

Dr Ankita Gupta, Assistant Professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine said that air pollution aggravates respiratory diseases by introducing particulate matter into the lungs. This can lead to symptoms like shortness of breath, sore throat, and in some cases, secondary infections.

"Patients with pre-existing lung diseases are often on regular medication throughout the year. However, during periods of severe pollution, their usual dosage may not be effective," Dr Gupta said.

Dr Ujjwal Parakh, Senior Consultant, Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Prolonged exposure to pollutants can trigger inflammation, airway constriction, and reduced lung function, making routine management of conditions like asthma, COPD, or chronic bronchitis far more challenging." "In such cases, we often need to increase the dosage or frequency of medications, such as inhalers, bronchodilators, or corticosteroids. Rescue inhalers might also be required more frequently to manage acute symptoms," Dr Parakh said.

Advertisment

Patients with coexisting conditions, such as diabetes, face longer recovery times because of weakened immunity, Dr Gupta said.

Another doctor from the Lok Nayak Hospital's Department of Respiratory Medicine said that emergency cases of respiratory distress are also being observed during this period.

"We are seeing patients across all age groups, from children to the elderly. Everyone must take precautions. Staying indoors during peak pollution hours, especially in the mornings and evenings, wearing masks, and maintaining a healthy diet are essential preventive measures," he said.

Advertisment

Dr Gupta emphasised the importance of individualised treatment plans for such patients, considering their medical history, lifestyle, and other factors.

"Smokers, elderly individuals, and those with genetic predispositions often require more tailored care. Counselling is also vital to help patients manage their condition and avoid triggers," she said.

Improving indoor air quality is another key preventive measure. Dr Gupta suggested keeping air-purifying plants like tulsi, aloe vera, snake plants or spider plants at home, as these can help reduce indoor pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

Advertisment

Delhi's air quality has been in the hazardous zone for over 20 days, according to official data.

On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 consecutive days before deteriorating further into the 'severe' category. It touched the 'severe plus' category by Wednesday.

While favourable wind conditions brought slight relief on Thursday, the air quality remained poor and has since deteriorated again, nearing the 'severe' category over the weekend.