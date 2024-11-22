Air pollution in North India a 'national emergency', MPs must discuss ways to end crisis: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Asserting that air pollution in North India is a "national emergency", Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged fellow MPs to come together in the upcoming Parliament session and discuss how the nation can end this crisis once and for all.

He said the air pollution crisis needs a collective national response, not political blame games.

Gandhi shared a video on X in which he is discussing the air pollution issue with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha at the India Gate here.

In his post along with the video, the Congress leader said air pollution in North India is a national emergency -- a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives.

"The poorest among us suffer the most, unable to escape the toxic air that surrounds them. Families are gasping for clean air, children are falling sick and millions of lives are being cut short. Tourism is declining and our global reputation is crumbling," the former Congress chief said.

"The cloud of pollution covers hundreds of kilometres. Cleaning it up will need major changes and decisive action -- from governments, companies, experts and citizens. We need a collective national response, not political blame games," he added.

As Parliament meets in a few days, the MPs will all be reminded of the crisis by our irritated eyes and sore throats, he said.

"It is our responsibility to come together and discuss how India can end this crisis once and for all," Gandhi said.

In the video, the Congress leader asks the reasons for the air pollution crisis from Jha who responds by saying that it is a pan India problem and in NCR there are two sources -- episodic sources and perennial sources.

Jha highlights that stubble burning is an issue but only for three weeks and there is a need to provide the farmers with incentives.

The environmentalist, in conversation with Gandhi, calls for bringing about lifestyle changes to deal with the air pollution crisis.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on November 25 and will continue till December 20. PTI ASK AS AS