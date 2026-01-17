New Delhi (PTI): Air pollution is considered a reason for respiratory and cardiac problems. However, experts warn that it also increases the risk of eye infection and aggravates existing issues among those with ocular problems.

Doctors hold fine particulates -- PM2.5 -- the main culprit for eye problems such as allergic conjunctivitis, scratches on the surface of the eyes, dryness, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light.

"Every winter, my clinic sees a rise in the number of people complaining of red, itchy, watery, and burning eyes. The main reason is high air pollution, especially fine particles known as PM2.5," said Dr Ajay Sharma, co-founder of Eye Q Eye Hospital.

PM2.5 includes tiny particulates from vehicle smoke, dust, burning waste, and firecrackers, he said, adding that these particles are so small that they easily enter the eyes and settle on the cornea, the clear front layer of the eye.

Solid particles irritate and scratch the eye's surface, while liquid particles carry chemicals that mix with tears and weaken their natural protection, the doctor said.

"Because of this, many people experience dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light. Children, elderly people, office-goers, and patients who have had recent eye surgery are especially affected during the winter smog," Dr Sharma said.

Dr Taru Dewan, the head of the department of ophthalmology at RML hospital, said that air pollution during winters is particularly troublesome as smog keeps lingering.

"As the smog engulfs us, the eyes face the brunt alongwith respiratory illnesses. We are getting many allergic conjunctivitis patients with varying severity. Moreover, cases of eye dryness worsen due to exposure to smoke," she said.

The risk of ocular infection exacerbates when unclean hands rub the eyes, the doctor highlighted. "I advise my patients to avoid exposure to a polluted environment as far as possible and maintain hygiene. It seems difficult for individuals to control pollution, but at least efforts to minimise the generation of pollutants at their level can help. If everyone becomes conscious, then collective efforts will show the way."

Eyes, being exposed organs, tend to get directly impacted by pollution, with the most common symptom being allergic in nature.

"This is known as allergic conjunctivitis, which manifests as redness, irritation and watering. Pollution can also aggravate dry eyes, more common in people staring at screens for long hours and those using contact lenses," said Dr Umesh Bareja, senior consultant, ophthalmology at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital.

He flagged smoking as a major reason for the inner structures of the eyes getting affected. "Even passive smoking can affect eye health. Smoking has been linked to increased chances of cataract, glaucoma, uveitis and macular degeneration," the doctor said.

The only solution is public awareness and special policy initiatives to curb vehicular and industrial pollution, burning of trash and coal, deforestation, and regulation of construction activity, Dr Bareja said, adding that tobacco smoking should be avoided at any cost.

Dr JS Bhalla, North India Representative in the Scientific Committee of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS ), explained that outdoor and indoor air pollution is derived from different sources and can cause eye diseases.

"Among air pollutants, high levels of PM2.5, while associated with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and stroke, can also contribute to adult and childhood glaucoma," the doctor said.

"We are witnessing about a 30 per cent increase in patients with dry eyes in the OPD," said Dr Bhalla, who is also a senior consultant at Perfect Eye Centre, Delhi.

Dr Anshika Luthra Sharma, Ophthalmologist and Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgeon at Eye Q Eye Hospital, said, "The good news is that simple precautions can make a big difference." She recommended wearing wrap-around glasses when stepping out of the home and washing the face and eyes with clean water after returning home.

One should avoid rubbing their eyes, even if they itch and stay well-hydrated while limiting outdoor exposure on high-pollution days. If discomfort persists, one should consult an eye specialist instead of self-medicating, Dr Sharma said.

"Pollution may be unavoidable, but protecting our eyes is very much in our control," she added.